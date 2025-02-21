Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAXFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.18, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.14. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 340.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Baxter International by 5,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

