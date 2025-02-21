BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

BayCom has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Shares of BCML opened at $27.80 on Friday. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.81.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. BayCom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that BayCom will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered BayCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

