Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.92. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $92.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.10). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph Francis Berry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,246.90. This trade represents a 11.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BELFB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Featured Stories

