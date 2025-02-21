Best Telecom Stocks To Watch Now – February 21st

Broadcom, AT&T, ServiceNow, Arista Networks, Globant, Palo Alto Networks, and CRH are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks refer to shares of businesses that provide telecommunications services such as wireless communications, cable, internet, and landline connections. These stocks are part of a subcategory within the technology sector representing companies involved in telephone and internet communication, satellite broadcasting and other related services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded down $8.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,097,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,199,750. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.69. 29,869,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,542,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $26.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $27.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $940.99. 832,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,058.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $976.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.53. 6,542,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,837,357. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $133.57. The company has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.57.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $53.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.00. 3,691,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,232. Globant has a 52 week low of $151.68 and a 52 week high of $238.32. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.82.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.34. 2,817,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,296,757. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.20 and a 200 day moving average of $182.95. The stock has a market cap of $127.35 billion, a PE ratio of 108.38, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.14.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE:CRH traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.02. 4,442,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,790. CRH has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average of $94.36. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.

