Big River Industries Limited (BRI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 1st

Big River Industries Limited (ASX:BRI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.04.

Big River Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distribution, and retail of timber products and building supplies in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Panels and Construction. It offers building products, such as builders' hardware, LVL and laminated beams, doors, timber moldings, door furniture, particle board flooring, external timber cladding, structural plywood, fibre cement, sheet products, timber flooring, decking, pine framing, formwork products, structural hardwoods, insulation, and landscape and fencing supplies.

