Big River Industries Limited (BRI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 1st

Big River Industries Limited (ASX:BRI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 2nd.
Big River Industries Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.04.
About Big River Industries
