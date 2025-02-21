BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.71. Approximately 32,075,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 69,444,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBAI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

In related news, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,583,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,829.50. The trade was a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,757.48. This represents a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,953 shares of company stock worth $1,347,496. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the third quarter worth about $61,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 267,673 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 57.9% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 310.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 107,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BigBear.ai by 28.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 479,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Stories

