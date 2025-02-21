Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $566,153,000 after buying an additional 199,440 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,242,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 66,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 169,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $46,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Visa Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE:V opened at $350.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $357.15. The company has a market cap of $651.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.39.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 target price (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.73.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
