Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 6,447,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 6,875,391 shares.The stock last traded at $24.52 and had previously closed at $22.11.

The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 10.73%.

Several analysts have commented on BILI shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bilibili from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Bilibili from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bilibili by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

