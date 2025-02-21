BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 12,547 shares.The stock last traded at $9.10 and had previously closed at $9.47.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.41.
BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.
BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.
