BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Bank of America

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $99.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 920.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

