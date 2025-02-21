Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Shares Down 60% – Time to Sell?

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 60% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 179,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 59,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Biome Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,633.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £747,559.22, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.74.

About Biome Technologies

(Get Free Report)

The Group comprises two divisions, Biome Bioplastics Limited and Stanelco RF Technologies Limited. Biome Bioplastics is a leading developer of highly-functional, bio-based and biodegradable plastics. The company’s mission is to produce bioplastics that challenge the dominance of oil-based polymers. Stanelco RF Technologies designs, builds and services advanced radio frequency (RF) systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.