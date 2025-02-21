BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

BitFuFu Price Performance

BitFuFu stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. BitFuFu has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Institutional Trading of BitFuFu

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BitFuFu in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BitFuFu in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BitFuFu by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BitFuFu in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BitFuFu in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BitFuFu Company Profile

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

