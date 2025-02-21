BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Trading Up 10.2% – Should You Buy?

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) traded up 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.32. 119,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 153,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BitFuFu in a research report on Friday.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BitFuFu

BitFuFu Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BitFuFu

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BitFuFu during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BitFuFu in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in BitFuFu by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BitFuFu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in BitFuFu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

About BitFuFu

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.