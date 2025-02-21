BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12, Zacks reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.24%.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $35.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $815.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Featured Stories

