BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has GBX 112 ($1.42) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 200 ($2.53).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).
