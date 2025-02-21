BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.98 and last traded at $66.98, with a volume of 23033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.83.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MA Private Wealth raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

