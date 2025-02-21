Blake G. Modersitzki Sells 41,991 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 41,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $734,002.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,218.76. This trade represents a 18.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Weave Communications Stock Performance
Shares of WEAV stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $17.63.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. Analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
