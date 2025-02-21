Block (NYSE:XYZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Block had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

Block Trading Down 9.9 %

NYSE:XYZ opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Block has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Block from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James upgraded Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Block from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $253,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,449 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,231.62. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $272,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,325. This represents a 3.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,247 shares of company stock worth $832,865. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

