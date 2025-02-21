B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 298.20 ($3.78) and last traded at GBX 299.70 ($3.80), with a volume of 3203198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 299.70 ($3.80).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a 620.00 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a 358.00 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 500.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.60) to GBX 565 ($7.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 660.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 552.94 ($7.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 332.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 381.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.30. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In related news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.57) per share, with a total value of £45,125 ($57,178.16). Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

