BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 11,043 shares.The stock last traded at $105.57 and had previously closed at $105.36.
BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKMC. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000.
BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile
The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
