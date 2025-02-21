Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 355,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,203,000 after purchasing an additional 43,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corps Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $264.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.65 and its 200-day moving average is $221.26. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

