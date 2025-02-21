Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 66,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 71,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD opened at $18.85 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.1877 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

