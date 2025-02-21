Boston Financial Mangement LLC Makes New Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Creative Planning grew its position in Natera by 18.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Natera by 5.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Natera by 8.2% during the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 9,755.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Natera by 213.0% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 242,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after buying an additional 165,100 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roelof Botha sold 87,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $14,793,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,135,977.44. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Fesko sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,217,063.20. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,772 shares of company stock valued at $49,741,699. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRA. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.94.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $168.19 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $69.14 and a one year high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

