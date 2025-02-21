Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 94 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 26.5% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 48,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.8% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 42,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $199.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.34. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

