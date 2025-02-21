Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 100 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after purchasing an additional 148,055 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100,003 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBKR opened at $226.00 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.02 and a 12-month high of $236.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.65.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.13.

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

