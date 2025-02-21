Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 48 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,659,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Netflix by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 197,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $176,432,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Down 1.8 %

NFLX opened at $1,024.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $938.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $815.63. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

