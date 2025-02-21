BP (LON:BP) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP (LON:BP – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 510 ($6.46) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 440 ($5.58).

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.84) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on BP from GBX 470 ($5.96) to GBX 440 ($5.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.08) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 578.33 ($7.33).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 463.30 ($5.87) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 418.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 409.01. The firm has a market cap of £90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 379.70 ($4.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.12).

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 87 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 433 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £376.71 ($477.33). In the last three months, insiders purchased 270 shares of company stock valued at $112,325. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

