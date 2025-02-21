BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral Rating

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank cut BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BP from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Shares of BP stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. BP has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). BP had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, analysts forecast that BP will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,375.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in BP by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 233,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 20,976 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BP by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in BP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 660,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in BP by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 454,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 23,325 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

