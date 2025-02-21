Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in General Electric were worth $17,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $208.93 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $118.13 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

