Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $47.71 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Chevron were worth $47,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.91. The company has a market cap of $285.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

