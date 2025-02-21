Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $8.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,837,000 after buying an additional 1,368,129 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,457 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,109,000 after buying an additional 1,030,109 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,598,000 after buying an additional 362,906 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $202.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $177.15 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

