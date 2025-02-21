Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG opened at $606.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.63, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.