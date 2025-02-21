Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.11% of Lincoln Electric worth $12,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18,413.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,592,000 after buying an additional 256,872 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $211.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $169.51 and a one year high of $261.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.18.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LECO

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.