Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.303 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Brambles’s previous interim dividend of $0.23.
Brambles Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84.
About Brambles
