Bray Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 395.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 387.6% during the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 602,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,599,000 after purchasing an additional 449,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,666.90. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $31,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,944 shares of company stock worth $30,214,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $103.47 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

