Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,435,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $810,000. FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 67,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.52.

PayPal Stock Down 0.9 %

PYPL opened at $77.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

