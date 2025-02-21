Bray Capital Advisors Has $1.92 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,184,013,000 after purchasing an additional 893,652 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,768 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,512 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $998,767,000 after buying an additional 2,056,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,498,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,365,000 after buying an additional 1,601,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average is $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.91.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

