Bray Capital Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,360 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONY. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,462,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Sony Group stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.96. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SONY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

