Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Sells $335,603.80 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 8,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $335,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,545.84. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Myles Kleeger sold 7,149 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $291,822.18.

On Monday, January 6th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $454,300.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Myles Kleeger sold 37,900 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $1,709,669.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Myles Kleeger sold 2,100 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00.

Shares of BRZE stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.66. 1,315,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,326. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Braze by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 57,713 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Braze by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 77,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51,411 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Braze by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Braze by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

