Brisbane Broncos Limited (BBL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on April 16th

Brisbane Broncos Limited (ASX:BBL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Brisbane Broncos’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Brisbane Broncos Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $92.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.13.
Brisbane Broncos Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brisbane Broncos
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- These 3 Defensive Retail Stocks Are Outpacing the Market
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Brisbane Broncos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brisbane Broncos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.