Brisbane Broncos Limited (BBL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on April 16th

Brisbane Broncos Limited (ASX:BBL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Brisbane Broncos’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Brisbane Broncos Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $92.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.13.

Brisbane Broncos Company Profile

Brisbane Broncos Limited manages and operates the Brisbane Broncos Rugby League Football Team in Australia. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Red Hill, Australia. Brisbane Broncos Limited (ASX:BBL) operates as a subsidiary of News Corporation

