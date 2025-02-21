Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $56,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $226.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

