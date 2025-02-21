Brokerages Set CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Price Target at $384.67

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $379.00.

CSWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.15, for a total transaction of $760,749.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,925,768.60. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.65, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,443.35. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,103 shares of company stock worth $3,437,104. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in CSW Industrials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $310.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.66. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $221.10 and a fifty-two week high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

