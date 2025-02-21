Brokerages Set Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Price Target at $65.36

Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

