Brokerages Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Target Price at $133.53

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.18.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.
Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $123.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day moving average of $119.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
