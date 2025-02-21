Brokers Issue Forecasts for Colabor Group FY2025 Earnings

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colabor Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Colabor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Colabor Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Colabor Group Stock Performance

Shares of GCL stock opened at C$0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.52 million, a PE ratio of 102.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. Colabor Group has a 1-year low of C$0.79 and a 1-year high of C$1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

Featured Stories

