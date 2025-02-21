Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Announces Earnings Results

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (3.79) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies had a net margin of 69.75% and a return on equity of 2.63%.
Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Price Performance
BASC opened at GBX 1,435 ($18.18) on Friday. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies has a one year low of GBX 1,231.01 ($15.60) and a one year high of GBX 1,565 ($19.83). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,437.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,392.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.78.
