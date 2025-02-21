BRP (TSE:DOO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$58.28 and last traded at C$58.78, with a volume of 24143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on BRP from C$93.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on BRP from C$92.00 to C$82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$88.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.00.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

