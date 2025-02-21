Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,283 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after buying an additional 162,985 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 130.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $124.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.25 and a 200-day moving average of $117.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.