Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,062 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 259.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,062 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BN. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 199.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

