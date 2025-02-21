Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,983 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $51.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.